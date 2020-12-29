Army inaugurates 1.2km road in Enugu community

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian Army yesterday inaugurated a 1.2 kilometre road at Umurusi- Ukehe Community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The road was constructed by the military to help ease movement of people in the community and its environs. Speaking during the inaugural ceremony, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said that the project was part of Nigerian Army’s Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC).

Buratai, who was represented by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, said that the CIMIC project was meant to further strengthen ties between the civil populace and the Nigerian Army.

He said that the Nigerian Army was fully aware of the high level of cooperation from the civil populace as army no doubt had enjoyed enormous goodwill from the civil populace across our great nation.

