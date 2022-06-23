News

Army intercepts IEDs, ammunition in C’River

The Nigerian Army yesterday said that it has intercepted a Toyota Camry car in Utsnga village, near Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State, loaded with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and assorted kinds of ammunition. A press release in Calabar signed by Brig.-General Onyena Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations reads in part; “The 13 Brigade operating under command of 82 Division, Nigerian Army on Tuesday June 21, intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, laden with assorted ammunition while on its way to Utanga village towards Obudu Mountains in Cross River State.

“Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint, but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off. The driver’s recalcitrance compelled the troops to open fire on the tyres of the vehicle, thereby immobilising it. “A thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed it was conveying 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition. Other items recovered in the intercepted vehicle are military uniforms and kits.”

 

