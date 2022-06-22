News

Army intercepts IEDs, ammunition in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James

The Nigerian Army has said that it intercepted a Toyota Camry car in Utsnga village near Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State loaded with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other assort ammunition.

A press release made available to journalists in Calabar and signed by Brig. Gen. Onyena Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations reads in part: “The 13 Brigade operating under command of 82 Division, Nigerian Army on Tuesday 21 June 2022, intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, ladened with assorted munitions while enroute Utanga village towards Obudu Mountains in Cross River State.

“Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off. The driver’s recalcitrance compelled the troops to open fire on the tyres of the vehicle, thereby immobilizing it.

“A thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed it was conveying 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition. Other items recovered in the intercepted vehicle are military uniforms and kits.

“Members of the public are please urged to continue to support our troops with credible information that will lead to stemming the tide of insecurity across the country.”

 

Our Reporters

