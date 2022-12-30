Army: IPOB/ESN members’re terrorists, not freedom fighters

…says abducted female officer still in captivity

The Nigerian Army has said that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) are “terrorists”, contrary to the “freedom fighters” impression they struggle to create in the South East.

This was as the Army noted that reports of rescue of a newly-commissioned are “unsubstantiated”, insisting that the female officer is still being held by her abductors.

A statement, Friday, by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, read: “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to some publications circulating in the social media insinuating the rescue of Lieutenant PP Johnson, a female officer who was abducted on Monday 26 December 2022 while visiting her grandmother in Aku-Okigwe in Imo state, shortly after completion of her Cadet training and subsequent commissioning as a Lieutenant into the Nigerian Army.

“A video footage of her abduction had emerged in the social media where her abductors claimed her abduction was in line with their fight for Biafra against the Nigerian State.

“It is instructive that the officer’s circumstance as a woman and a Nigerian citizen of South Eastern extraction did not dissuade her abductors from dehumanising her in their mindless attempt to commit atrocities under the guise of fighting for Biafra.

“This evidently is another pointer to the myriads of crimes being unleashed by IPOB/ ESN on Ndigbo, the very people they claim to be fighting for their emancipation.

“It should therefore be crystal clear to those who are still in doubt of the true status of these groups, that IPOB/ESN are terrorists, masquerading as freedom fighters and do not deserve the support of anyone particularly the good people of South East Nigeria”.

