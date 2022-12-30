News

Army: IPOB/ESN members’re terrorists, not freedom fighters

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…says abducted female officer still in captivity

The Nigerian Army has said that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) are “terrorists”, contrary to the “freedom fighters” impression they struggle to create in the South East.
This was as the Army noted that reports of rescue of a newly-commissioned are “unsubstantiated”, insisting that the female officer is still being held by her abductors.
A statement, Friday, by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, read: “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to some publications circulating in the social media insinuating the rescue of Lieutenant PP Johnson, a female officer who was abducted on Monday 26 December 2022 while visiting her grandmother in Aku-Okigwe in Imo state, shortly after completion of her Cadet training and subsequent commissioning as a Lieutenant into the Nigerian Army.
“A video footage of her abduction had emerged in the social media where her abductors claimed her abduction was in line with their fight for Biafra against the Nigerian State.
“It is instructive that the officer’s circumstance as a woman and a Nigerian citizen of South Eastern extraction did not dissuade her abductors from dehumanising her in their mindless attempt to commit atrocities under the guise of fighting for Biafra.
“This evidently is another pointer to the myriads of crimes being unleashed by IPOB/ ESN on Ndigbo, the very people they claim to be fighting for their emancipation.
“It should therefore be crystal clear to those who are still in doubt of the true status of these groups, that IPOB/ESN are terrorists, masquerading as freedom fighters and do not deserve the support of anyone particularly the good people of South East Nigeria”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: Buhari, Adamu, others will decide APC’s candidate –Party chief

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women Leader, Dr. Beta Edu, has said the leaders of the ruling party will reach a consensus on its candidate for the 2023 presidential election.   According to her, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu will be among those to decide. Edu said this on […]
News

FG expresses sadness over Lagos -Ibadan Expressway carnage

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has expressed deep shock after no fewer that 17 persons were reportedly burnt to death in a road accident which occurred at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday. The accident, which involved  a Mazda bus and a petrol tanker, occurred near […]
News

2023: We didn’t endorse Yahaya Bello – Northern CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern chapter has denied endorsing Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election. Northern CAN in a communiqué issued at the end of its extraordinary meeting yesterday in Abuja by its Public Relations Officer, Chaplain Jechonia Gilbert, said the association has never adopted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica