Army: Joint security operation clears ESN camps in Anambra, Enugu

The Nigerian Army has said that a joint operation involving the military and sister security agencies, has resulted in the clearance of suspected elements of the Eastern Security Network (ESN)/IPOB from some ‘infested’ locations in Anambra and Enugu states.

Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, Sunday, said the joint operation comprised troops of 302 Regiment of the Army, operatives of the Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Police.

Specifically, the army spokesperson said the dislodged camps were located at Idara Nnebo, Ihe Mbosi villages and Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“In a clearance operation conducted in the early hours of Saturday 25 June 2022, troops cleared IPOB fire positions and Improvised Explosive Devices to dislodge the criminals from their hideouts.

“During the operations, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines with five rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, two pump action rifles and one locally fabricated gun. Other items include three power generators, among others.

“Similarly, troops of 103 Battalion conducted a raid operation on IPOB/ ESN camp at Nkwere Inyi Forest in Oji River Local Government of Enugu State. The encounter forced the criminals to flee in disarray, while troops recovered one Lexus and a Toyota Highlander SUV suspected to have been snatched by the criminals. Other items recovered include two motorcycles, one double barrel gun and seven live cartridges,” Nwachukwu said.

