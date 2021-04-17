Metro & Crime

Army kills five bandits, injure others during air raid in Benue

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Troops of the joint military spike Operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) Saturday neutralized five suspected armed herdsmen and injured others during an air raid of their hideouts on the border between Benue and Nasarawa states.
New Telegraph learnt that the bandits armed with sophisticated weapons, had in the wee hours of Saturday, launched a fierce attack on residents of Anune community on Naka road in Makurdi lLocal Government Area of the state leaving many people dead and injuring others.
The attack came days after the bandits laid siege on three villages including Tse Abe, Tse-Ugbadu and Goh in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state during which at least six people were reportedly killed with many others injured and displaced.
It was learnt that as a result of the attack, hordes of residents were displaced, just as the armed herdsmen were said to have retreated  towards Nasarawa State following the swift response by the troops.
A witness, who spoke to New Telegraph, said: “We saw a helicopter at about 10am flying over our community as well as some soldiers in trucks moving into the forest where the attackers had earlier retreated through.
“About two hours later, we saw one of the soldiers’ trucks conveying five corpses of the armed herders who had earlier attacked our community towards the direction of Makurdi.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara facilitates CBN support for local rice farmers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has facilitated the disbursement of N115 million by the Central Bank of Nigeria to local rice farmers to cultivate 420 hectares of land for the 2020/2021 dry season farming in the state. Disclosing this in Ilorin, the state capital, at a training programme for dry season rice production organised by Agribusiness Farmers […]
Metro & Crime

Teenage boy thrown into fire for stealing rice

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Two men, Mr. Paul Ifere Amah and Mr. Paul Nweke, have been apprehended for allegedly throwing a 13-year-old boy, Ifeanyi Umoke, into fire for stealing rice in Ebonyi State. The Chairman, Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE), Ebonyi State, Mr. Sampson Oko Nweke, said Umoke was from Inikiri Benard village, Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Police recover bodies of six drowned officers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command has said that it has recovered six bodies of the policemen who drowned on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government for the senatorial by-election, which held on Saturday. In a statement on Sunday, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat said that the Police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica