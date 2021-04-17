Army kills five bandits, injure others during air raid in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Troops of the joint military spike Operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) Saturday neutralized five suspected armed herdsmen and injured others during an air raid of their hideouts on the border between Benue and Nasarawa states.

New Telegraph learnt that the bandits armed with sophisticated weapons, had in the wee hours of Saturday, launched a fierce attack on residents of Anune community on Naka road in Makurdi lLocal Government Area of the state leaving many people dead and injuring others.

The attack came days after the bandits laid siege on three villages including Tse Abe, Tse-Ugbadu and Goh in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state during which at least six people were reportedly killed with many others injured and displaced.

It was learnt that as a result of the attack, hordes of residents were displaced, just as the armed herdsmen were said to have retreated towards Nasarawa State following the swift response by the troops.

A witness, who spoke to New Telegraph, said: “We saw a helicopter at about 10am flying over our community as well as some soldiers in trucks moving into the forest where the attackers had earlier retreated through.

“About two hours later, we saw one of the soldiers’ trucks conveying five corpses of the armed herders who had earlier attacked our community towards the direction of Makurdi.”

