Army launches manhunt for soldier who killed Delta varsity student

The Nigerian Army has launched a manhunt for James Matol, the soldier who killed Miss Jennifer Ugadu, a student of Niger Delta University, Ammasoma, Bayelsa. The Director Army Public Relation, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the student was shot in her apartment by the suspect now at large. Nwachukwu said there was no place for such barbaric act in the army, adding that the Nigerian army had commiserated with the family of the deceased. According to him, Nigeria army is an institution that is accountable to the people and would ensure the justice is served.

“The NA has taken the allegation seriously and joint investigation has commenced, while effort to profile and ascertain the true identity of the suspect is on-going. “The NA being a professional and disciplined organisation will continue to uphold and respect the Fundamental Human Rights of citizens as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of N i g e r i a , ” Nwachukwu said. Nwachukwu said members of the public should be rest assured that details of the investigation would be made public. “The NA also wishes to reaffirm that as a force with zero tolerance for any form of criminality, such allegations will not only be investigated, but the culprit will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

