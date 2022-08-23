Metro & Crime

Army Major killed as unknown gunmen strike again in Anambra

Gunmen have reportedly killed an army officer whose name was given as Major Churchill  Orji at the dangerous Azia area in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Orji hailed from Nneogidi village, Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state. It was not clear what took him to Azia which is considered one of the most dangerous part of the state as the area has become a den of the dreaded gunmen.

Orji’s secondary school mate, Leonard Edu, while lamenting the death of the Army officer said he was his senior at Agulu Boys Secondary School.

“He was our labour prefect then. It is true that he was killed by unknown gunmen at Azia, although we are yet to have the details of what led to his death,” Edu said.

Since his death, Orji’s friends have also been reacting in the social media. In a tribute, one of them said: “Rest in peace my brother from Nneogidi village, Agulu, Major Churchil Orji killed yesterday (Sunday) at Azia/Ukpor while defending the South-East from the marauders.”

Another also wrote: “Father(God), we are at your mercy in Anambra State. May the soul of  Major C Orji rest in peace.”

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tochukwu Ikenga could not confirm the incident, as he said that  he was yet to receive the report.

 

