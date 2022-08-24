Army major reportedly killed by gunmen in Anambra

Gunmen have reportedly killed an army officer whose name was said to be Major Churchill Orji. Our correspondent gathered that the soldier was killed while in an operation in the troubled Azia axis, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state. A schoolmate of the deceased, Leonard Edu, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

He said, “He was my senior in Agulu Boys Secondary School. Our labour prefect then, it’s true he was killed by unknown gunmen at Azia, in Ihiala LG.” Another source in a tribute said, “Rest in peace my brother from Nneogidi village, Agulu Major Churchil Orji killed yesterday (Sunday) at Azia/ukpor defending the South-East from the marauders.”

Again, another source said, “An Anambra indigene, Major C Orji was killed in Ihiala/ Azia axis by unknown gunmen. Father (God), we are at your mercy in Anambra State. May the soul of Major C Orji rest in peace.”

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, when contacted on the telephone, said he was yet to receive a report about the incidents. Ihiala axis, bordering Imo State, where the army major was reportedly killed has been notorious with the activities of people suspected to be Biafra agitators.

