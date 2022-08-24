Metro & Crime

Army major reportedly killed by gunmen in Anambra

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

Gunmen have reportedly killed an army officer whose name was said to be Major Churchill Orji. Our correspondent gathered that the soldier was killed while in an operation in the troubled Azia axis, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state. A schoolmate of the deceased, Leonard Edu, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

 

He said, “He was my senior in Agulu Boys Secondary School. Our labour prefect then, it’s true he was killed by unknown gunmen at Azia, in Ihiala LG.” Another source in a tribute said, “Rest in peace my brother from Nneogidi village, Agulu  Major Churchil Orji killed yesterday (Sunday) at Azia/ukpor defending the South-East from the marauders.”

 

Again, another source said, “An Anambra indigene, Major C Orji was killed in Ihiala/ Azia axis by unknown gunmen. Father (God), we are at your mercy in Anambra State. May the soul of Major C Orji rest in peace.”

 

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, when contacted on the telephone, said he was yet to receive a report about the incidents. Ihiala axis, bordering Imo State, where the army major was reportedly killed has been notorious with the activities of people suspected to be Biafra agitators.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Okada Ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla As part of efforts to provide viable transport alternative to commuters in view of the June 1 enforcement of the ban of Okadas in some parts of the state, the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has deployed more boats and increased daily operational trips at terminals/jetties located within the affected areas. LAGFERRY, which […]
Metro & Crime

Thais seek to restore fortunes with mock funerals

Posted on Author Reporter

  In a temple on the outskirts of Bangkok, participants at a daily ritual clutch a bunch of flowers and lie down in a coffin with a sheet pulled over them as monks chant. The Wat Bangna Nai temple in the Thai capital draws more than 100 people a day who choose to perform the […]
Metro & Crime

Mob sets 2 ablaze in Ibadan, as police deplore jungle justice

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Angry mob on Monday set ablaze two persons in the Molete and Oke-Ado areas of the Ibadan, the state capital, New Telegraph learnt. The incident was on Monday evening confirmed by the Oyo State Police Command where the state’s Police Public Relation Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said that the incidents occurred around 9.a.m while one of them was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica