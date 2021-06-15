News Top Stories

Army: No vengeance mission in S’East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

…tells B’Haram to surrender, lay down arms

 

The Nigerian Army has debunked reports that “troops are on vengeance mission in some communities in Abia State following the death of six soldiers in a clash with ESN/IPOB terrorists”.

 

The Army, in a statement, Monday, by Brig- Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said troops’ operations in the affected communities, were based on strict rule  engagement, as well as respect for human rights. It, therefore, vowed to resist possible attempts to pitch it against the public. The reaction, the Army said, followed reports of reprisals in the said Abia communities.

 

“The story further alleged that as a result, residents of Elu, Amangwu and Amaekpu in Ohafia LGA have embarked on mass exodus out of fear.

 

“The Nigerian Army wishes to debunk the allegation as baseless fabrication aimed at not only tarnishing the good image of the NA but to create distrust between the public and security agents in the state,” the statement noted. While not denying the fact that it undertook operations in the general area, the Service clarified thus:

“The true position is that troops carried out routine clearance operations in line with the rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights of the citizens aimed restoring socio-economic activities which were hitherto disrupted by criminal activities of IPOB/ESN elements who attack security agents and government infrastructures.

 

“Troops of the Nigerian Army working in conjunction with personnel of Nigeria Police and other security agencies leveraging on timely and accurate intelligence provided by patriotic citizens, are working tirelessly to restore normalcy to troubled areas and to rid the state of criminal elements.

 

“Consequently, we wish to reassure the good people of Abia State of the safety of their lives and property and also urge them to continue to report suspicious movements and activities of strange individuals or groups in their vicinity to the nearest security agency for prompt action.”

 

And in a related development, the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitawo has called on the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents that are still in the bush to give peace a chance and come out to surrender at the nearest military formation.

 

General Eyitawo, who is also the Commander Sector 1 of Operation Hadin Kai, made the call yesterday while speaking at a luncheon organised by the Army to appreciate the media and foster synergy, which held at the Wolf Officers Mess, Maiduguri, said: “We are not here for bloodletting, no one is happy people are dying.”

