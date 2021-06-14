News

Army: No vengeance mission in S’East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army has debunked reports that “troops are on vengeance mission in some communities in Abia State following the death of six soldiers in a clash with ESN/IPOB terrorists”.

 

The Army, in a statement, Monday, by Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said troops’ operations in the affected communities, were based on strict rules of engagement, as well as respect for human rights.

 

It, therefore, vowed to resist possible attempts to pitch it against the public.
The reaction, the Army said, followed reports of reprisals in the said Abia communities.

 

“The story further alleged that as a result, residents of Elu, Amangwu and Amaekpu in Ohafia LGA have embarked on mass exodus out of fear.

 

“The Nigerian Army wishes to debunk the allegation as baseless fabrication aimed at not only tarnishing the good image of the NA but to create distrust between the public and security agents in the state,” the statement noted.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

