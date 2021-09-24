News

Army: Officer dehumanising NYSC member unprofessional, unacceptable

The Nigerian Army, yesterday described as “unprofessional and unacceptable”, an assault on a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by a female officer in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, which was captured on video. In a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, yesterday in Abuja, said the act was not only condemnable, but unprofessional and against established precepts of discipline in the Nigerian Army. He said the army had remained undoubtedly the pride of the nation, a symbol of national unity that has consistently being in the vanguard of respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

He added: “It is against this premise that the army condemns this unimaginable level of infraction by a personnel in its ranks. The army, therefore, condemns in strong terms, this act of gross misconduct. “Undoubtedly, the officer’s actions had caused the army a monumental embarrassment and is highly regrettable.

“This unfortunate act of indiscipline does not in anyway represent the the army and will not be condoned in its entirety,” he said. Nwachukwu said the ugly incident happened in 13 Brigade, Calabar, adding that the brigade commander had since instituted an investigation. He said that the officer involved had been identified and sanctioned on the interim and would be made to undergo regimental orders (trial) in line with the extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act. He said that the submission that the brigade attempted covering up was therefore misleading, as the army remained a professional force with zero tolerance for indiscipline among its personnel.

He restated that such infractions would not be tolerated from any personnel of Nigerian army “The army also promises that the rights of the citizenry is sacrosanct and must be respected by all personnel of the army, as any form of infraction will be severely dealt with.”

