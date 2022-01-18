Army officer, one other to die by hanging for armed robbery

An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced an Army Officer, Olasoji Damilola (36) and Koiki Tunde Benson (32) to death by hanging for armed robbery while Ogbesetuyi Tunde (30) and two others were sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiracy and attempted robbery.

In his judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said, the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt the elements of offences of conspiracy, attempted robbery and armed robbery against the defendants.

“In all, the sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. In count two (Armed Robbery) the first and second defendant i.e. Olasoji Damilola and Koiki Tunde Benson is sentenced to death by hanging on the neck until they die, may God almighty have mercy upon your souls, in count one, three and four, the three defendants are sentenced to life imprisonment for offences of conspir acy and attempted robbery.”

According to the charge, the three defendants on 10/03/2016 conspired and attempted to rob a Filling Station along Ikere Road, Ado Ekiti, also on 15/5/2016, Olasoji Damilola, an Army Officer who was Court Marshaled and dismissed during the pendency of the case alongside Koiki Tunde Benson conspired and robbed one Oluwadare Adebayo at a Filling Station in Odo-Ado, Ado Ekiti and carted away a sum of 1,204,750, as at the time of the robbery, they were armed with gun and other offensive weapons.

The offences run contrary to Sections 6(b) and 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap RII, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

In his testimony, the victim told the court that around 6:30pm, the defendants came to the filling station in the pretence of buying fuel, they forced their way into the Station’s bulk room, while begging them, one of them slapped him while the other one hit him with gun boot on the head and he unconscious. Koiki escaped with the money while Olasoji Damilola was arrested at the scene.

To prove his case, the prosecutor Olawale Fapohunda Esq. called two witnesses and tendered wallet, two passport photographs, army identity card and photocopy, statements of the defendants, among others as exhibits. The defendants spoke through their counsel in their own defence and called one witness.

