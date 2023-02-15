News Top Stories

Army orders GOCs to ensure conducive atmosphere for election

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

T he Chief Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has directed General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and other Formation Commanders to ensure a conducive and secure atmosphere in their Areas of Responsibility (AOR) for the successful conduct of the February 25-March 11 general election. Yahaya handed down the directive during the formal commencement of Operation Safe Conduct in the Nigerian Army divisions and formations, according to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations Officer (DAPR) Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu. The COAS stressed the Army’s resolve to strictly adhere to its constitutional role by supporting the police during the election.

He ordered the Commanders to identify and dominate flashpoints in their AORs, adding that troops must be on the alert, proactive and operate jointly with other security agencies during the election. Yahaya, who directed the Commanders to deploy requisite logistics to ensure the safety of citizens during the polls, urged them to be professional, apolitical and adhere strictly to the extant Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement guiding personnel throughout their operations. He warned that any infraction on the provisions of the Code of Conduct will not be treated with levity.

The military chief said all deployments must be joint and in support of the police. He observed that all eyes are on the security agencies and that the citizens expect nothing short of a free and fair election. “You must therefore refrain from hobnobbing with political gladiators and maintain your apolitical stance,” Yahaya said. Recall that the COAS in an effort to ensure that the laws of the land and personal liberties and rights of citizens are not compromised recently approved the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Nigerian Army personnel during Operation Safe Conduct 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Suicide: How hardship, economy, unemployment drive increase

Posted on Author LADESOPE LADELOKUN, writes

The reported increasing cases of suicide in Nigeria have continued to stir concerns. But observers worry that many cases still go unreported. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN, writes on the need by governments at all levels and stakeholders to step up efforts to tame the ugly trend   At first, she was not one to […]
News

Banditry, electoral violence, plots to truncate democracy, break up Nigeria – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Saturday’s attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the electoral violence that disrupted the Ekiti 1 state constituency election were calculated attempts to derail the nation’s democracy and break up the country.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, blamed the ruling All […]
News

Former Burkina Faso President, Campaore, gets life jail for murder of Sankara

Posted on Author Reporter

    Former Burkina Faso President, Blaise Campaore has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the assassination of Thomas Sankara a former military leader. The long-awaited verdict brings to close a six-month trial for the assassination of Thomas Sankara on October 15, 1987. A military court handed down the verdict today, April 6, 2022, for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica