Army orders GOCs to ensure conducive atmosphere for election

T he Chief Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has directed General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and other Formation Commanders to ensure a conducive and secure atmosphere in their Areas of Responsibility (AOR) for the successful conduct of the February 25-March 11 general election. Yahaya handed down the directive during the formal commencement of Operation Safe Conduct in the Nigerian Army divisions and formations, according to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations Officer (DAPR) Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu. The COAS stressed the Army’s resolve to strictly adhere to its constitutional role by supporting the police during the election.

He ordered the Commanders to identify and dominate flashpoints in their AORs, adding that troops must be on the alert, proactive and operate jointly with other security agencies during the election. Yahaya, who directed the Commanders to deploy requisite logistics to ensure the safety of citizens during the polls, urged them to be professional, apolitical and adhere strictly to the extant Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement guiding personnel throughout their operations. He warned that any infraction on the provisions of the Code of Conduct will not be treated with levity.

The military chief said all deployments must be joint and in support of the police. He observed that all eyes are on the security agencies and that the citizens expect nothing short of a free and fair election. “You must therefore refrain from hobnobbing with political gladiators and maintain your apolitical stance,” Yahaya said. Recall that the COAS in an effort to ensure that the laws of the land and personal liberties and rights of citizens are not compromised recently approved the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Nigerian Army personnel during Operation Safe Conduct 2023.

