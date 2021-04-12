General Ibrahim Atttahiru)
News

Army others pick holes in National Human Rights Commission Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja
Nigerian Army and other frontline security outfits in the country, Monday, kicked against some of the provisions of the proposed National Human Rights Commission Repeal and Re – enactment Bill 2020.
This was as the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Anthony Ojukwu, Professor of law, Ademola Popoola and and some other stakeholders, sought for judicial powers for the Commission.
Disconcordant tunes trailed the proposed bill at the one-day public hearing held on the bill by the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.
In his submission, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt , General Ibrahim Atttahiru,
represented by the Director of Legal Services, Brigadier General MU Wambai, said that it was wrong for drafters of the bill to have excluded the Army, Navy, Airforce, Police and DSS from the Governing Council of the National Human Rights
Commission.

