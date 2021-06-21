Army: Over 20 terror suspects killed in land, air offensive in Borno

…says Anti-Aircraft Guns, trucks captured

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A simultaneous surface and air operation by the military around Wartek in the Lambom forest general area of Borno State, has resulted in the killing of over 20 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Director, Arny Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, Monday, said the fighting forces achieved the feat after acting on credible intelligence on grouping of the terrorist elements within the area.

He said upon confirmation of activities of the enemies of state, troops over ran the location, delivering targeted volumes of fire from both land and air.

“Nigerian Army troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with the Air Task Force on Sunday 20 June 2021 inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists groups who were camping around Wartek in the general area of Lambom forest.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the troops with close air support from the Nigerian Air Task Force component swiftly carried out a simultaneous land and air offensive, penetrating deep into Lambom forest in Borno State.

“The gallant troops over ran the position of the terrorists with heavy volume of fire from both land and air, killing over 20 insurgents,” the Army said.

Apart from inflicting heavy casualties on the insurgents,the statement added that sophisticated arms and equipment, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) Guns, were captured.

The development, it noted, has elicited commendation from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, who urged the troops to stay the course until victory for the state was assured.

