Army: Over 20 terror suspects killed in land, air offensive

A simultaneous surface and air operation by the military around Wartek in the Lambom forest general area, has resulted in the killing of over twenty suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said the fighting forces achieved the feat after acting on credible intelligence on grouping of the terrorist elements within the area.

He said upon confirmation of activities of the enemies of state, troops over ran the location, delivering targeted volumes of fire from both land and air.

He said: “Nigerian Army troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with the Air Task Force on Sunday 20 June 2021 inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists groups who were camping around Wartek in the general area of Lambom forest.”

