Army, police commence show of force, deploy armoured tanks to flashpoints

Combined personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Police have commenced a show of force at major cities and flashpoints in Anambra state ahead of the general election in the area.

Similarly, a deployment of armoured military tanks was also spotted in Awka and other towns in the area and was being excited by platoon of solders. Some of the major flashpoints include police stations and area commands in Anambra South and North Senatorial districts which have been witnessing attacks by gunmen.

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices have also been placed under heavy security beef-up to avert possible attacks by hoodlums. According to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the show of force is an indication of the preparedness of the operatives for the coming election.

The police, military and other security agencies yesterday embarked on a show of force in demonstration of readiness and the assurance of protection of lives and properties, maintenance of law and order by improved personnel deployment and positioning of security forces to attend to security issues ahead, during and after the general election in the state.

The show of force is led by the Commissioner of Police,*CP Echeng Echeng, has the Army, Navy, DSS, the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety, Immigration Service, and other sister agencies in the convoy.

 

