Army probes soldier who killed colleagues, committed suicide

The Nigerian Army has instituted investigations into the unfortunate incident of a soldier who killed his colleagues and himself at Forward Operations Base (FOB) Rabbah, Sokoto State. A statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachuku, stated that the situation was not only sad, but was a rare incident that occurred in the evening of Sunday, March 5, at the FOB, where troops were deployed for internal security operations. The circumstances leading to the incident could not be immediately ascertained, as the soldier who killed his colleagues also shot himself immediately, terminating his own life.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division Nigerian Army, who is also the Commander, Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji, Major-General Godwin Mutkut and other senior officers have visited the location, where he commiserated with the troops for losing their colleagues in such an unfortunate manner. He urged them to be their brothers’ keepers and report any anomaly observed among their colleagues in order to forestall such incidents. He also encouraged them to remain calm and committed to the discharge of their duties. “The authorities of the Nigerian Army are deeply concerned about this unusual and ugly development and have therefore instituted a Board of Inquiry (BoI) to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

