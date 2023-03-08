News

Army probes soldier who killed colleagues, committed suicide

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comments Off on Army probes soldier who killed colleagues, committed suicide

The Nigerian Army has instituted investigations into the unfortunate incident of a soldier who killed his colleagues and himself at Forward Operations Base (FOB) Rabbah, Sokoto State. A statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachuku, stated that the situation was not only sad, but was a rare incident that occurred in the evening of Sunday, March 5, at the FOB, where troops were deployed for internal security operations. The circumstances leading to the incident could not be immediately ascertained, as the soldier who killed his colleagues also shot himself immediately, terminating his own life.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division Nigerian Army, who is also the Commander, Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji, Major-General Godwin Mutkut and other senior officers have visited the location, where he commiserated with the troops for losing their colleagues in such an unfortunate manner. He urged them to be their brothers’ keepers and report any anomaly observed among their colleagues in order to forestall such incidents. He also encouraged them to remain calm and committed to the discharge of their duties. “The authorities of the Nigerian Army are deeply concerned about this unusual and ugly development and have therefore instituted a Board of Inquiry (BoI) to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Election must hold in 2023, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…vows to hunt down sponsors of insurrection President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, vowed to do everything possible to ensure the conduct of the 2023 general elections to pave the way for the transfer of power to another democratically elected government in Nigeria. The President made this vow after receiving a briefing from the Chairman, Independent National […]
News

A’Ibom gov donates N100m to Bayelsa flood victims

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has sympathised with his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, over the flood disaster in the state. According to him, the development is pathetic as he donated N100 million to the victims of the flood. Emmanuel, who led his cabinet to Yenagoa yesterday, said it was his cabinet’s decision to […]
News

It’s time youths take over Nigeria’s leadership –Onitiri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A call has gone out to Nigerian youths to brace up, unite, and take over the country’s leadership, come 2023. This call was contained in a statement issued by renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in Lagos yesterday.  Old politicians, Onitiri said, have done their best and they should retire and allow youths […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica