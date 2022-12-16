News

Army promotes 122 senior officers

The Army Council has approved the promotion of 122 senior officers from Brigadier General to Major General; and Colonel to Brigadier General.

In the development, 52 Brigadier Generals were elevated to Major General, while 70 Colonels are now Brigadier Generals.
In a statement on Friday, the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said that the promotion was in recognition of officers’ meritorious service to the nation.
The statement reads: “Amongst those promoted to the rank of Major General are Brigadier Generals AA Ayanuga of the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, EH Akpan of Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai, NM Jega of the Defence Headquarters, JO Ugwuoke of the Department of Army Logistics, PAO Okoye of the Department of Army Operations, EF Oyinlola of the Department of Special Services and Programmes, AA Adekeye of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, AE Edet of Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, AB Mohammed of Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team, and MT Usman of the Headquarters Guards Brigade.
“Other beneficiaries include Brigadier Generals IM Abdullahi of Headquarters 35 Brigade, AO Agboola of the Department of Army Training, EE Emekah of Nigerian Defence Academy, HE Nzan of Department of Army Standards and Evaluation, LA Lebo of Department of Army Training, UT Otaru of Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport and AU Obiwulu of 1 Base Workshop, amongst others.
“Some of the colonels elevated to the rank of Brigadier General are, Colonels AO Ajagbe, JO Ogbobe, MG Hammawa, SS Bello, SOG Aremu, NG Mohammed, OI Odigie, CA Osuagwu, MO Eteng and ED Idima amongst others”.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya congratulated the beneficiaries and charged them to remain focused, selfless and loyal in their service to the nation to justify the confidence and trust reposed in them.

 

