Army recovers 1,671 PVCs, ballot papers in Lagos apartment

The 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has uncovered an apartment in the Olodi Apapa area of Lagos, where 1,671 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and ballot papers were kept. Also recovered in the apartment were cutlasses and wraps of Indian hemp.

The Brigade Commander, Brigade. General. Isang Akpaumontia, who paraded the suspects and recovered PVCs, ballot papers and oth- er items before journalists at the Ikeja Cantonment, said the arrest and recovery were made following a tip-off. Akpaumontia, said: “Earlier today (yesterday) three young men were arrested with 1,671 PVCs. This was after an early information was received. “With the support of the Department of State Services (DSS), we were able to arrest them. They were arrested with some drugs, dagger, charms and over one thousand PVCs.

“They were arrested at the Apapa general area, in a house where we traced them. “Owner of the house, who is the prime suspect, was traced to a hotel. But he took off. “We are going to hand these suspects and exhibits over to our immediate headquarters to do the needful because things have to be done the way they should, so as to discourage others who think they can take laws into their own hands and go scot-free”. However, the suspects who gave their names simply as Seun, Toheeb and Kazeem claimed the apartment, recovered PVCs and ballot papers belong to the fleeing prime suspect, who they described as their master. Habeeb said: “The room they met us belongs to our master. We were sleeping when some soldiers stormed the apartment. “We don’t know anything about PVC. This was our first time sleeping in that house.”

