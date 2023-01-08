News

Army redeploys Generals, senior officers

…principal staff officers, GOCs affected

 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has approved the redeployment of some Principal Staff Officers from Headquarters, Corps Commanders, Commandants of Training Institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding officers and several others.
The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the  disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the development was part of efforts “to ensure administrative and operational efficiency”, coupled with “recent operational successes recorded in combating emerging security challenges”
Some of the notable General Officers Commanding (GOCs), according to the Army spokesperson, are: Major General I.S Ali from Headquarters 3 Division to Theatre Command as the new Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force in the North East (Operation Hadin Kai); Major General A.B Ibrahim from Army Headquarters Department of Training to Headquarters 3 Division as the new GOC as well as Commander Operation Safe Haven; Major General A.S Chinade from Headquarters 2 Division to Headquarters 82 Division as GOC, while Major General G.M Mutkut is to assume command as the GOC, 8 Division and Commander Operation Hadarin Daji (North West) from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plan.
“Those newly appointed Corps Commanders are “Major General CG Musa from Theatre Command to Headquarters’ Infantry Corps Centre as the new Corps Commander; Major General M.S Ahmed from Headquarters’ Theatre Command (NE) to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Armoured Corps as  yesterdayCorps Commander; Major General B.R Sinjen from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery as the new Corps Commander.
“Major General P.E Eromosele from National Defence College to Headquarters Nigerian Army Engineers; Major General A.A Ayannuga, from Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation to Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command; Major General G.S Abdullahi from Defence Space Administration to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals.
“Among the new Defence and Army Headquarters Principal Staff Officers are Major General S.E Udounwa, who is redeployed from Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence, Training and Operations; Major General S.G Mohammed, redeployed from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to the Department of Army Training as Chief of Training; Major General U.T Musa from Headquarters 82 Division to the Department of Army Administration as Director Personnel Management”.
Also, Major General Y Yahaya was redeployed from Headquarters, 31 Artillery Brigade to Department of Army Administration as the Director, Manpower, among several others.
Brigadier General T.I Gusau was also redeployed from Army Headquarters Department of Special Services to the Directorate of Defence Information as the new Director.
“The newly-redeployed Brigade Commanders include Brigadier General A.M Umar from the Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Guards Brigade; Brigadier General S Aliyu, from Headquarters, 6 Division to Headquarters, 63 Brigade; Brigadier General H.D Bobbo from National Defence College to Headquarters, 31 Brigade; Brigadier General M.T Aminu from Army War College Nigeria to Headquarters, 35 Brigade, among several others.
“It is imperative to note that redeployment in the Nigerian Army is routine, particularly with the recent promotion of senior officers as approved by the Army Council for the year 2022. The redeployment of all appointees takes effect from 11 January 2023”, the statement added.

 

