Army removes Sagir Musa, appoints new spokesperson

As part of ongoing reorganisation, the Nigerian Army has removed its spokesperson, Brig-Gen. Sagir Musa. Accordingly, Brig- Gen Mohammed Yerima has been appointed as the new Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR).

Yerima is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and African Public Relations Association (APRA). Until his appointment, the new DAPR was Deputy Director (Reserve), Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

The development confirmed New Telegraph’s exclusive report of imminent reorganisation in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), following the appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had, on January 27, appointed the following military chiefs, amidst worsening insecurity in the country: Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff); Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff); Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao (Chief of Air Staff).

