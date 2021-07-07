News

Army responsible for regional, int’l security – Buhari

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

COAS: Our loyalty to constitutional authority absolute

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that “it is to the credit of the Army that despite the current internal security challenges, the nation’s commitments to regional and international peace and security remain unshaken”. President Buhari gave the commendation on the occasion of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), which was held at the Command Officers’ Mess in Abuja yesterday. While noting the sacrifices of troops on the Frontline, President Buhari reiterated his government’s commitment to providing equipment needed to facilitate the defeat of insurgency, and other security challenges besetting the nation. This was as he acknowledged the synergy among the Armed Forces and sister security agencies, even as he tasked the Service to evolve new strategies, in its quest to deliver on its mandate.

“I am particularly happy to note the increasing understanding and cooperation within the military, as well as the inter-agency cooperation in the fight against the terrorists and other criminal elements in the North East,” the President stated. According to him: “This, no doubt, has led to the decimation of some terrorists and criminal elements in our society. Government services and private businesses have since resumed in areas hitherto controlled by these terrorists.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nursing & Midwifery Council Of Nigeria Calabar Zonal Office Commissioned By Secretary General /Registrar Of Council Alh. Farouk Umar

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With a strong desire to ensure that CRS continue to stand tall in the health sector of Nigeria, amongst other numerous records breaking achievements of the Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade’s administration through his workaholic and dynamic Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu, the State now has a Zonal Office which will bring core Nursing administration to […]
News

Akeredolu tasks NDDC on fund drive

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday said it was high time the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) considers exploring avenues of making money for the overall interest of its mandate areas. According to Akeredolu, who advised the NDDC to partner states with potentials through investment opportunities, which he said would be beneficial to the states […]
News

Minister: FG committed to police reforms, youth empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State for Budget and Na t i o n a l Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has assured Nigerian youths of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to their demand for comprehensive reforms of the Nigeria Police. Agba, during his ongoing ministerial engagements with stakeholders in Edo State, which he started with a visit to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica