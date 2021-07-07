Army responsible for regional, int’l security – Buhari

COAS: Our loyalty to constitutional authority absolute

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that “it is to the credit of the Army that despite the current internal security challenges, the nation’s commitments to regional and international peace and security remain unshaken”. President Buhari gave the commendation on the occasion of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), which was held at the Command Officers’ Mess in Abuja yesterday. While noting the sacrifices of troops on the Frontline, President Buhari reiterated his government’s commitment to providing equipment needed to facilitate the defeat of insurgency, and other security challenges besetting the nation. This was as he acknowledged the synergy among the Armed Forces and sister security agencies, even as he tasked the Service to evolve new strategies, in its quest to deliver on its mandate.

“I am particularly happy to note the increasing understanding and cooperation within the military, as well as the inter-agency cooperation in the fight against the terrorists and other criminal elements in the North East,” the President stated. According to him: “This, no doubt, has led to the decimation of some terrorists and criminal elements in our society. Government services and private businesses have since resumed in areas hitherto controlled by these terrorists.

Like this: Like Loading...