Army sacks Sagir Musa, appoints new spokesperson

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As part of ongoing reorganisation, the Nigerian Army has removed its spokesperson, Brig-Gen. Sagir Musa.
Accordingly, Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima has been appointed as the new Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR).
Reports indicate that Yerima is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and African Public Relations Association (APRA).
Until his appointment, the new DAPR was Deputy Director (Reserve), Defence Headquarters (DHQ).
The development confirmed New Telegraph’s exclusive report of imminent reorganisation in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), following the appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

