Army seeks equipment, armour fighting vehicles to defeat adversaries

The Nigerian Army has assured of its capacity to win the ongoing counter-insurgency and other sovereignty-challenged wars, with sophisticated equipment, including armoured fighting vehicles, platforms and hardware. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, gave the undertaking, yesterday, when members of the Senate Committee on Army, visited the Headquarters on oversight. While underscoring the important role of the National Assembly in achieving the objective, the COAS reiterated the resolve of the Force to discharge its mandate of defending the territorial integrity of the nation at all costs.

“To curb and finally defeat these threats, the Nigerian army requires equipment, weapons, armoured fighting vehicles, platforms, and various combat enablers,” he said. “I urge you to, as a matter of urgency, consider these critical needs as you legislate and appropriate funds. “I will be counting on your support, so that we can efficiently perform our constitutional roles and defeat all our threats”, the Army chief was quoted as saying.

