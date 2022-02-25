Army seeks PAP’s intervention to end illegal oil bunkering

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Milland Dixon Dikio, has promised to intensify the awareness against illegal oil bunkering, describing it as a detrimental contributor to the health hazards of the people of the Niger Delta. Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt when the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Olufemi Oluyede, paid him a courtesy call, the interim administrator asked persons involved in illegal oil bunkering to redirect their energy into palm oil business. He said: “We are creating more awareness on the issue. Recently, some of our delegates, ex-agitators held a sensitisation workshop here in Port Harcourt as part of our efforts to end illegal oil bunkering.

