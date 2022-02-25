Army seeks PAP’s intervention to end illegal oil bunkering

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Milland Dixon Dikio, has promised to intensify the awareness against illegal oil bunkering, describing it as a detrimental contributor to the health hazards of the people of the Niger Delta. Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt when the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Olufemi Oluyede, paid him a courtesy call, the interim administrator asked persons involved in illegal oil bunkering to redirect their energy into palm oil business. He said: “We are creating more awareness on the issue. Recently, some of our delegates, ex-agitators held a sensitisation workshop here in Port Harcourt as part of our efforts to end illegal oil bunkering.
Related Articles
We Will Resist Your Plan To Become Defacto President, Northern Group Tells Wike
A socio-political group, Northern Youth Network has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of planning to impose a weak presidential candidate on the North in 2023 so as to have control control of governance for his selfish interest. The group in a statement signed by its convener, Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed maintained that it will […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kyari: NNPC loses 200,000 barrels of crude oil daily
CDS pledges oil, gas assets’ protection Nigeria is losing about 200,000 barrels of crude oil daily to theft and vandalism, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said. Using the $66.92 per barrel price of the commodity at the international oil market as at Wednesday, the volume lost amounted to $13.384 million daily. Group Managing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ASUU President: Sexual harassment bill targets male lecturers as potential criminals
President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has said that the recently passed bill on sexual harassment by the Senate is targeted at male university lecturers. He added that the bill also labelled university lecturers as criminals and potential criminals. Ogunyemi spoke at the weekend during a town hall […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)