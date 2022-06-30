News

Army set to celebrate 159 years of existence in Imo

The Nigerian Army said that stage is set to commemorate its 159 years of existence during the Nigerian Army Day celebration (NADCEL) 2022, billed to take place in Owerri, Imo State. The Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Faruk Yahaya, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during a press conference organised to mark the commencement of the NADCEL 2022. Yahaya, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje, said the theme for year would be “Repositioning the NA in the Joint Operations Environment: A Panacea for Success in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges.”

He noted that the Nigerian Army, saddled with the constitutional mandate of defending the territorial integrity of the nation, had a rich history that dated back to 1863, when Lt. Glover of the Royal Navy organised 18 indigenes of Northern Nigeria into a local force known as the “Glover Hausas.” The COAS said the local force went through several stages of metamorphosis and eventually became part of a larger military body established by Lord Fredrick Lugard in 1900, known as the West African Frontier Force (WAFF).

 

