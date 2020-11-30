News

Army synergises stakeholders to enhance national security

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has said that through effective synergy between the military, other security agencies and the media that the nation can achieve security and stability.

He made the call, on Monday at the official opening of the Media Workshop, themed, ‘Supporting the Military: Panacea for improved National Security’,
organised by the  Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI), which held at the 81 Division Officers Mess, Outer Mariner, Lagos.
Buratai, whose remarks was read through the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Maj. Gen. Godwin Umelo, said that: “This workshop is a forum for informed  discussions and cross fertilization of ideas to achieve synergy among participants and stakeholders to generate new ideas  that will enhance the narrative which will support the Nigerian Army in our efforts towards  enhancing national security.”
Admonishing the participants, the Army chief said: “I urge you all to apply the knowledge and ideas that will be congregated here towards ensuring that all forms of criminal activities that constitute a threat to our national cohesion and security are stamped out.”
He added that: “It is only through effective synergy between the military, other security agencies and media that we can collectively succeed in our onerous  task of building public confidence and encouraging citizens to support our operations.”
The newly promoted Acting Director Directorate of Army Public Relations (ADDAPR), Brig. Gen. Sagir Musa said that: “The Nigerian Army and Nigerian Armed Forces are faced with require public support and understanding, especially in the era of social media and the increasing threat of fake news in Nigeria.
“This and other professional considerations have made  the Nigerian Army to get more interested in the use of social media in telling its stories and monitor what is going on  in the cyber space for both institutional and our overall national interests.”
Earlier, the Acting Commandant NASPRI, Col. Mustapha Anka, said that: “A lot of efforts have been made by the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Armed forces to provide effective and  enduring security mechanisms.
“Security challenges being experienced in the country requires all and sundry to be more proactive  individually and collectively curb the menace ravaging the nation.”
The media workshop, he said is aimed at discussing contemporary media-security issues amongst officers of the directorate of Army Public Relations, Commanding Officers, Defence Correspondents and online publishers.

