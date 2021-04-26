Army: Terrorists kill officer, 6 soldiers in Borno attack

…says scores of fighters neutralised

Six gallant soldiers, including an officer, were killed by suspected terrorist elements during a fierce encounter with troops in Mainok, a major town in Borno State, on Sunday.

According to a statement, Monday, by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Mainok, Borno State, came under multi-directional attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.”

He further disclosed that the enemies of the state carried out the attacks on an unconfirmed number of gun trucks, as well as foot soldiers “with possible intent of establishing a phantom caliphate in the town”.

The statement added that the non-state actors were held by the gallant troops of 156 Task Force Battalion until the arrival of reinforcement teams from 7 Division, Special Army Super Camp Ngamdu and Army Super Camp 4, Benesheik.

It noted thus: “During the fire fight, which lasted several hours, the gallant troops tactically lured a number of the terrorists into a killing zone within their camp where the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole scrambled Alpha jets and helicopter gunship which took turns in decimating the already trapped terrorists.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, scores of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized with their body part littering the area and a number of their gun trucks destroyed.”

It regretted that a gallant officer and six soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice.

This was as it said five other soldiers, who sustained varying degrees of injuries, have since been evacuated to the military medical facility for treatment.

