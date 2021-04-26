News

Army: Terrorists kill officer, 6 soldiers in Borno attack

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…says scores of fighters neutralised

Six gallant soldiers, including an officer, were killed by suspected terrorist elements during a fierce encounter with troops in Mainok, a major town in Borno State, on Sunday.

According to a statement, Monday, by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Mainok, Borno State, came under multi-directional attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.”

He further disclosed that the enemies of the state carried out the attacks on an unconfirmed number of gun trucks, as well as foot soldiers “with possible intent of establishing a phantom caliphate in the town”.

The statement added that the non-state actors were held by the gallant troops of 156 Task Force Battalion until the arrival of reinforcement teams from 7 Division, Special Army Super Camp Ngamdu and Army Super Camp 4, Benesheik.

It noted thus: “During the fire fight, which lasted several hours, the gallant troops tactically lured a number of the terrorists into a killing zone within their camp where the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole scrambled Alpha jets and helicopter gunship which took turns in decimating the already trapped terrorists.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, scores of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized with their body part littering the area and a number of their gun trucks destroyed.”

It regretted that a gallant officer and six soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice.

This was as it said five other soldiers, who sustained varying degrees of injuries, have since been evacuated to the military medical facility for treatment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari approves release of N10bn towards national census

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has approved release of the sum of N10 billion towards the successful conduct of next population census in the country. The Acting Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, who disclosed this in Abuja at a press briefing on the commencement of the 10th phase of the Enumeration Area Demarcation, […]
News

Buhari appoints new VCs for UNIPORT, maritime varsity

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Emmanuel Adigio as the new Vice-Chancellor for the Maritime University Okerenkoko and Prof. Stephen Okodudu as acting Vice-Chancellor University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). Notification of both appointments was contained in a terse statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the […]
News

Indonesia earthquake leaves more than 30 dead, hundreds injured

Posted on Author Reporter

Rescuers are searching through the rubble of a partially-collapsed Indonesian hospital after an earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi, leaving at least 34 dead. The 6.2-magnitude quake on Friday morning came just hours after an earlier, smaller tremor. Hundreds of people were injured and thousands displaced by the quake, reports the BBC. Indonesia has a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica