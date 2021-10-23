Army: ‘The Economist’ seeks to destabilise Buhari’s govt

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has accused a London-based magazine, The Economist, of alleged plans to destabilise the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Army predicated its claim on a recent article by ‘The Economist’ entitled: “Insurgency, Secessionism and Banditry Threaten Nigeria”.

Among others, the well-regarded magazine had said: “When violence erupts, the government does nothing or crack heads almost indiscriminately. Nigeria’s Army is mighty on paper.

“But many of its soldiers are ‘ghosts’ who exist only on the payroll, and much of its equipment is stolen and sold to insurgents. The army is also stretched thin, having been deployed to all of Nigeria’s states”.

Reacting in a statement, Saturday, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the report had a sinister motive.

“The Nigerian Army has been notified of a recent article published in the online version of the ‘Economist’, a London-based magazine, titled: “Insurgency, Secessionism and Banditry Threaten Nigeria” which was ostensibly crafted to denigrate, demonize and destabilize the Nigerian Government,” Nwachukwu said.

According to him: “The report also contained some unimaginable slurs targeted at the Nigerian military and the Nigerian Army in particular, to which we would like to respond.

“Even as the real intention of the otherwise respected ‘Economist’ magazine in publishing such toxic concoctions weaved up as report on Nigerian Government’s response to the multi-faceted security challenges assailing the country is yet to be unraveled, the source of the article is very clear.

“It is one of those deliberate falsehood and noxious narratives orchestrated by a network of detractors and coven of dark forces working very hard to adorn the Nigerian Army in an unfitting garb of infamy. The vile report which the ‘Economist’ chose to offer its platform for publication, spared no effort in trying to vilify and rubbish the image, character and reputational standing of the Nigerian Army, but failed woefully.”

