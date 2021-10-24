News Top Stories

Army: The Economist trying to destabilise Buhari’s govt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army has accused a London- based magazine, the Economist, of alleged plans to destabilise the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Army predicated its claim on a recent article by the Economist entitled, “Insurgency, Secessionism and Banditry Threaten Nigeria”. Among others, the wellregarded magazine had said: “When violence erupts, the government does nothing or crack heads almost indiscriminately. Nigeria’s Army is mighty on paper.

“But many of its soldiers are ‘ghosts’ who exist only on the payroll, and much of its equipment is stolen and sold to insurgents. The army is also stretched thin, having been deployed to all of Nigeria’s states”. In a statement, yesterday, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the report had a sinister motive. He said: “The Nigerian Army has been notified of a recent article published in the online version of the “Economist”, a London based magazine, titled “Insurgency, Secessionism and Banditry Threaten Nigeria” which was ostensibly crafted to denigrate, demonize and destabilize the Nigerian Government.

“The report also contained some unimaginable slurs targeted at the Nigerian military and the Nigerian Army in particular, to which we would like to respond. “Even as the real intention of the otherwise respected Economist magazine in publishing such toxic concoctions weaved up as report on Nigerian Government’s response to the multi-faceted security challenges assailing the country is yet to be unraveled, the source of the article is very clear.

“It is one of those deliberate falsehood and noxious narratives orchestrated by a network of detractors and coven of dark forces working very hard to adorn the Nigerian Army in an unfitting garb of infamy.

The vile report which the Economist chose to offer its platform for publication, spared no effort in trying to vilify and rubbish the image, character and reputational standing of the Nigerian Army, but failed woefully. “As a professional, hardfighting and globally respected institution that has continued to occupy deserved glorious position in the comity of global defence forces, the Nigerian Army is certainly not what the socalled report by the Economist tried to characterize it.

Even more ludicrous was the embellishments of the said report by the notorious unprofessional media outlets that were quick to republish the obvious falsehood.” “How is it conceivable that an international magazine worth its name and professional reputation would agree to lend its medium for a hatchet job of an article without as much as committing little effort to finding out the real truth about the Nigerian Army? “Let it be known to the Economist magazine and those who concocted the lies they published that the gallant officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are undeterred, undistracted and totally unfazed by the harebrained assertions contained in that silly report.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

The UNDP, Japan donates 3 ambulances to NCDC

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Government of Japan, yesterday handed over three ambulances to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) as part of its support to Federal Government led-efforts in curbing the spread of theCOVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. The vehicles, which will be distributed to priority states with high infection […]
News

NIRC charges Muslims on Ramadam

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As Muslim faithful in Nigeria join others in the world in the observance of this year’s Ramdam, which commenced on Tuesday following the declaration of the sighting of the Moon by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIRC) has charged them to uphold the tenets of the holy month of […]
News

Wike: States deserve more federal revenue for development

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stressed the need for a new revenue sharing formula that will make the states get more funds for developmental projects. The governor made the call while receiving a delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission which visited at the Government House in Port Harcourt, where he argued […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica