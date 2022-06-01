News Top Stories

Army to engage ex-service men in fighting B’Haram, others

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa, MAIDUGURI Comment(0)

In line with his vision of having a professionally responsive army in discharge of its mandate, the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has organised a Validators’ Buffet in honour of discharged soldiers from the rank of Master Warrant Officer and below in the 7 Division area of responsibility to appreciate their sacrifices  dedication and service to the nation. Speaking at the buffet held at the Command Guest House, Maiduguri, on Saturday night, Gen Yahaya said the army is planning to engage the services of the ex-service men in dealing with the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges. Reiterating his commitment to lead a better Nigerian Army, the COAS said: “Remains committed to ensuring the welfare of retired soldiers is kept in line with my vision of having a professionally responsive army that will discharge its mandate.” The COAS, who was represented by the theatre Commander, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Maj- Gen Christopher Musa, said the ongoing efforts in the war against insurgency is yielding more successes as members of the Boko Haram terrorists/ ISWAP are severely being dealt with. Yahaya said the validations in honour of retired soldiers have come to stay, as the first occasion was held in December 2021, and this one was the second in series, adding that it was aimed at honouring the soldiers for their sacrifices, commitment and service to the nation. “I want to assure you that the army and Nigerians are grateful to you for your sacrifices in ensuring that the country remains safe and united. As you retire, I urge you to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Army.” In his remarks, the Guest of Honour, Maj-Gen Junedu Bindawa, saidthedischarged soldiers have undergone several fine courses – training and retraining – stressing that “he was in no doubt that these wealth of experiences will help you to succeed as you go into civil life.” In his vote of thanks, Maser Warrant Officer Saleh Jidda thanked the army for honouring them and assured that they will be good ambassadors of the army

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

EDO ELECTION: TENSION as 1.72m voters decide APC, PDP, OTHERS’ FATE

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Onyekachi Eze and Regina Otokpa

• All eyes on us, we can’t afford to fail –INEC chairman • Our govs’ lives in danger –PDP • NSCDC deploys more men Amid tension and palpable fears, many people in Edo State will today file out to exercise their franchise, in an election that is tension soaked. Fears have gripped many voters, who […]
Top Stories

CJN tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Justice Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, has tested positive for COVID-19. A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday. He said the CJN was receiving treatment in Dubai, the United Arab […]
News

Goronyo attack: Zulum, Yahaya visit Sokoto as NEGF donates N20m

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum who is the Chairman of the Northeast Governors’ Forum, alongside Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, were in Sokoto yesterday, for condolence and solidarity visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the recent attack on Gorony market by bandits, which left about 40 dead. Zulum led the visit on behalf of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica