Army to engage services of retired personnel to end insecurity – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has said the Nigerian Army would continue to engage the services of its retired personnel toward addressing the spate of insecurity in the country. Yahaya said this during a regimented dinner he organised for the 2021 set of retired officers from its 3 Division, Rukuba, near Jos, Plateau State. The COAS, who was represented by the Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division and Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), thanked the retired personnel for their sacrifices and commitment to duty while in service. He explained that the expertise of the retired personnel would be needed toward supporting the Nigerian armyinitsbidtoendallforms of insecurity in the nation.

He said: “I wish to assure you that the Nigerian army is grateful for the services you rendered to our father land. There are ongoing efforts to engage the services of the retired professionals with the wealth of experiences gathered over the years. These experiences are necessary toward tackling all forms of insecurity in our nation.” Yahayaaddedthatthedinnerwasorganisedtoappreciate the retired personnel and their spouses for thier meritorious service to the nation.

 

