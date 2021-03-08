News

Army to Gumi:  Don’t incite public against soldiers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Army has cautioned an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, against making utterances capable of inciting the public against soldiers.
Apart from Gumi, the Army enjoined “opinion merchants” to be circumspect in discussing issues bordering on the Service, which it described as a “national institution”.
Recall that Gumi, in one of his trouble-shooting meetings with suspected bandits, had alleged that non-Muslim soldiers were responsible for the killing of some locals.
The Army made its position in a statement by its spokesperson, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima.
“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a  viral video-cilp showing the renowned and respected Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi alleging that non-Muslim soldiers were  responsible for the attacks against bandits. In the video clip, the islamic scholar was seen telling the bandits  that the soldiers involved in most attacks against them were non-Muslims. He further stated that they should be aware that soldiers are divided into Muslims and non- Muslims,” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Osun bans crossover night, directs security operatives to enforce compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lateef Dada Osogbo Determined to reduce spread of COVID-19 upsurge, the Osun State government has banned annual crossover to the New Year.   A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji yesterday, said the directives became imperative so as to curb further spread of coronavirus in the state.   The government […]
News

US nears 12m COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States was on track to surpass 12 million on Saturday, just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday that health experts have warned could fuel the surging spread of infection around the country. The milestone marks a worsening of the country’s COVID-19 epidemic, which has claimed a […]
News

Dangote named 2020 most valuable brand

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For the third consecutive year, Dangote Group has again emerged as the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for 2020. This is revealed in the 2020 edition of the annual brand evaluation,   “TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA”. Though still themed Top 50 Brand, however, 60 brands were evaluated as being top of the pack in commemoration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica