Army to Gumi:  Don’t incite public against soldiers

The Army has cautioned an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, against making utterances capable of inciting the public against soldiers.

Apart from Gumi, the Army enjoined “opinion merchants” to be circumspect in discussing issues bordering on the Service, which it described as a “national institution”.

Recall that Gumi, in one of his trouble-shooting meetings with suspected bandits, had alleged that non-Muslim soldiers were responsible for the killing of some locals.

The Army made its position in a statement by its spokesperson, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral video-cilp showing the renowned and respected Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi alleging that non-Muslim soldiers were responsible for the attacks against bandits. In the video clip, the islamic scholar was seen telling the bandits that the soldiers involved in most attacks against them were non-Muslims. He further stated that they should be aware that soldiers are divided into Muslims and non- Muslims,” the statement said.