Army to take battle to bandits’ enclaves –COAS

The Nigerian Army has assured citizens of its total commitment to tackling banditry, saying its operations in the country have been reinvigorated and strengthened. Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who is on a two-day operational tour of all military formations and units under the eighth division of the Nigerian Army, said this on Friday at the 171 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Daura, Katsina. He said the tour is expected to ensure that the troops take the battle to the enclaves of the bandits with a view to destroying them.

Lieutenant General Yahaya explained that the essence of the tour is also to access the readiness and operations of the troops on ground and appreciate their conduct and challenges to encourage them to do more. According to him, the military has so far started gaining ground with the synergy and support of other security agencies.

