News

Army to take battle to bandits’ enclaves –COAS

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army has assured citizens of its total commitment to tackling banditry, saying its operations in the country have been reinvigorated and strengthened. Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who is on a two-day operational tour of all military formations and units under the eighth division of the Nigerian Army, said this on Friday at the 171 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Daura, Katsina. He said the tour is expected to ensure that the troops take the battle to the enclaves of the bandits with a view to destroying them.

Lieutenant General Yahaya explained that the essence of the tour is also to access the readiness and operations of the troops on ground and appreciate their conduct and challenges to encourage them to do more. According to him, the military has so far started gaining ground with the synergy and support of other security agencies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi lauds police, others for reduced crime, restates commitment to reforms

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has described the level of professionalism being displayed by officers and men of the Nigeria Police, Ekiti State Command as responsible for relatively low level of destruction during the recent #ENDSARS’ protest in the state compared to mayhem experienced in other parts of the country. Fayemi stated this yesterday […]
News

Strike: Why FG can’t meet ASUU’s demand – Ngige

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says the government cannot meet the request of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) due to present economic situation in the country. ASUU is demanding N110 billion for revatilisation of tertiary institutions amongst other requests. Ngige, who stated this on Wednesday night while briefing journalists immediately […]
News Top Stories

How NNPC secured Afreximbank’s $1bn fund for Port Harcourt Refinery repair – Kyari

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday declared that it secured financing agreement for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery by the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) as a fruit it reaped from its transparency and accountability. Though the rehabilitation is to gulp $1.5 billion, the financing deals secured from the Afreximbank, New Telegraph […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica