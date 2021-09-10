News

Army: Troops apprehend high profile Boko Haram suspect

The Nigerian Army, has announced the arrest of a high profile Boko Haram suspect by troops of Operation Hadin Kai prosecuting the ongoing counterinsurgency war in the North East. The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the arrest of the wanted terrorist commander, one Yawi Modu, along Damboa-Wajiroko road, followed a tip-off. This was as Nwachukwu further disclosed that troops undertook a successful raid of Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Devices materials’ hub in Damboa and Gashua local government areas of Borno and Yobe states respectively.

“These operational feats were recorded following robust operations conducted by troops of OPHK,” he said. In a related development, the DAPR said: “Troops busted a Urea Fertilizer syndicate known for supplying terrorists with IED materials. The market is believed to be the notorious hub for IED materials for BHT/ISWAP.” According to him: “These ISWAP criminals, facing the reality of obvious depletion, are desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture of potency.

“In the sting operation conducted, a total of 281 50kg bags of urea were recovered from the warehouses in the market and two notorious BHT distributors were also arrested.” Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has reassured fighting forces of his support in decisively tackling the Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists.

Our Reporters

