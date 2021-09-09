Army: Troops apprehend high profile Boko Haram suspect

The Nigerian Army, Thursday, announced the arrest of a high profile Boko Haram suspect by troops of Operation Hadin Kai prosecuting the ongoing counterinsirgency war in the North East.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the arrest of the wanted terrorist commander, one Yawi Modu, along Damboa-Wajiroko road, followed a rip-off.

This was as Nwachukwu further disclosed that troops undertook a successful raid of Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Devices materials hub in Damboa and Gashua Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe states respectively.

“These operational feats were recorded following robust operations conducted by troops of OPHK,” he said.

In a related development, the DAPR said: “Troops busted a Urea Fertilzer syndicate known for supplying terrorists with IED materials. The market is believed to be the notorious hub for IED materials for BHT/ISWAP.”

