Army: Troops discover Boko Haram market in Borno

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army has said that troops prosecuting ongoing counterinsurgency operation in Borno State, discovered a market operated by suspected terrorist elements. It said in the ensuing encounter, three of the enemies of state were killed, while others retreated owing to the superior power of the fighting forces.

Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said some recoveries were made, including motorcycles.

 

He said: “Troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3 Joint Task Force(JTF), North East Operation Hadin Kai, while consolidating on their dogged push to deplete Boko Haram(BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP) in Borno State, recorded a decisive victory against the terrorists in Damask on Friday 7 January 2022.

 

“The gallant troops, while conducting clearance operations, code named Operation Dominance I, came in contact with the terrorists at an illegal market operated by the terrorists in Gallo Malawari Village.

 

“In the fierce encounter, three BH/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated in disarray. “Troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, a truck, two Motorcycles, four empty magazines and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition amongst others.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
