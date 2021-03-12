News

Army: Troops foil another students’ kidnap attempt in Kaduna

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army has claimed that “troops of Quick Response Force of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, on Friday, foiled an attempt by armed bandits to kidnap students of Turkish International Secondary School located in Rigachikun, Kaduna State”.
Acting Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, made the claim in a statement, Friday.
“Acting on a tip off on the impending abduction of the school children, troops quickly mobilized to protect the school from the bandits.
“However, while the troops were securing the secondary school, another distress call came that bandits had stormed the Federal School of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of the state with aim of kidnapping the staff and students.
“The troops swiftly moved to Afaka and decisively engaged the armed bandits.
“Following the fire fight, troops were able to rescue 180 persons, comprising of 132 male students, 40 female students and eight civilian staff,” Yerima said.

