News

Army: Troops kill seven bandits in Kaduna

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA Comments Off on Army: Troops kill seven bandits in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has said that troops on special operations in Kaduna general area killed seven bandits in separate fierce encounters. While commending troops’ gallantry in the ongoing operations across theatres, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, charged them to stay the course.

 

of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday.

 

“In continuation of the onslaught against terrorist groups in the North West, troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Operation Forest Sanity conducted clearance operation to Maidaro, Kagi Hill, Kusharki and Anguwan Madaki in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State during which contact was made with terrorists. In the fierce encounter that followed, 4 bandits were neutralized, forcing others to flee in disarray”, Nwachukwu said.

 

According to him: “The gallant troops recovered two AK 47 rifles with two rounds of 7.62mm Special, one automatic pump action gun with three cartridges, 6 Dane guns, three locally fabricated pistols with one 9mm round and four motorcycles.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

…ban lift, a win-win for all-APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the lift on ban of Twitter by Federal Government as a winwin for the company and Nigeria. The party also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for standing against Twitter interference. APC, in a statement from the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, the party said: […]
News

Catholic bishop stops Ortom, Suswam from speaking in church

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, were at the weekend reportedly stopped from speaking inside the church by the Roman Catholic Bishop of Gboko Diocese,   Bishop William Amove Avenya, during a requiem mass for the burial of the elder brother of Senator Gabriel Suswam, Chief Terkura Suswam l, who […]
News

Bill Clinton to spend 1 more night in hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bill Clinton will spend one more night at a Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection, a spokesman said Saturday. “President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the past 24 hours,” spokesman Angel Ureña said in a statement. Clinton will remain overnight at University of California Irvine Medical Center […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica