Army: Troops kill seven bandits in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has said that troops on special operations in Kaduna general area killed seven bandits in separate fierce encounters. While commending troops’ gallantry in the ongoing operations across theatres, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, charged them to stay the course.

of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday.

“In continuation of the onslaught against terrorist groups in the North West, troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Operation Forest Sanity conducted clearance operation to Maidaro, Kagi Hill, Kusharki and Anguwan Madaki in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State during which contact was made with terrorists. In the fierce encounter that followed, 4 bandits were neutralized, forcing others to flee in disarray”, Nwachukwu said.

According to him: “The gallant troops recovered two AK 47 rifles with two rounds of 7.62mm Special, one automatic pump action gun with three cartridges, 6 Dane guns, three locally fabricated pistols with one 9mm round and four motorcycles.”

