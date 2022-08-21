News Top Stories

Army: We approved voluntary retirement of 243 personnel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Nigerian Army has said that the “voluntary discharge” of 242 soldiers, and a Warrant Officer (WO) from service, was not out of place. Specifically, the Service said the decision by the soldiers to disengage from the Force, received the approval of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

 

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the clarification became necessary in view of “allegation that soldiers of the Nigerian Army were proceeding on voluntary retirement due to alleged corruption, poor service conditions and low morale as recently reported by some media outfits in the social media”.

While describing the allegation as “a concoction of the imagination of the unrepentant enemies of the nation and mischief makers”, the Army urged the public to discountenance same.

The DAPR said: “The subjective and unethical report is a distraction and another failed attempt at dampening the morale and fighting will of the loyal, dedicated and patriotic fighting force of the NA.

“Perhaps, these impenitent mischief makers need to be schooled to understand that the NA is not a conscript Army and that recruitment into the NA is voluntary with extant policy on discharge and retirement of soldiers and officers respectively, like other organizations.

“This provides its personnel the opportunity to apply for voluntary discharge, when they deem fit and meet the terms and conditions as stipulated in the Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service soldiers/ratings/airmen (Revised) 2017. “It is thus, the inalienable right of a personnel to voluntarily or on medical grounds apply for discharge, if they meet the terms. “It is therefore not an aberration that the COAS granted approval for 91 NA/32/4792 WO Ndagana Ishaku and 242 others to voluntarily discharge from the NA, as being unprofessionally manipulated by some media.

“Given the pedigree and mannerism of the publisher of the ill-fated report, it is clear, that it is targeted at deflating the high morale of troops by downplaying recent critical interventions by the COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya on troops’ welfare, which include car loans, housing loans, extensive construction of new accommodation, massive renovation of old and dilapidated accommodation, building of befitting residences and issuing of vehicles to Regimental Sergeant Majors, scholarship awards to children and wards of fallen heroes and other unique interventions in the theatres of operation to sustain the heightening morale of troops. These interventions evidently account for troops’ game changing onslaught in the North East”.

 

