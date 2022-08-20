Army: We approved voluntary retirement of 243 personnel

The Nigerian Army has said that the “voluntary discharge” of 242 soldiers, and a Warrant Officer (WO) from service, was not out of place.

Specifically, the Service said the decision by the soldiers to disengage from the Force, received the approval of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the clarification became necessary in view of “allegation that soldiers of the Nigerian Army are proceeding on voluntary retirement due to alleged corruption, poor service conditions and low morale as recently reported by some social media outfits”

While describing the allegation as “a concoction of the imagination of the unrepentant enemies of the nation and mischief makers”, the Army urged the public to discountenance same.

The DAPR said: “The subjective and unethical report is a distraction and another failed attempt at dampening the morale and fighting will of the loyal, dedicated and patriotic fighting force of the NA.

“Perhaps these impenitent mischief makers need to be schooled to understand that the NA is not a conscript Army and that recruitment into the NA is voluntary with extant policy on discharge and retirement of soldiers and officers respectively, like other organisations.

“This provides its personnel the opportunity to apply for voluntary discharge, when they deem fit and meet the terms and conditions as stipulated in the Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service soldiers/ratings/airmen (Revised) 2017.

“It is thus, the inalienable right of a personnel to voluntarily or on medical grounds apply for discharge, if they meet the terms.”