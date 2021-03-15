Army: We lost officer, 3 soldiers in Borno attack

…says several terrorist suspects killed, gun trucks destroyed

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said that an officer and three soldiers were killed during a fierce encounter with “elements of Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) counterparts operating along the fringes of the Lake Chad and the Tumbus”.

It, however, noted that several of the suspected terrorists were neutralised by troops of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday.

New Telegraph had reported that an Acting Commanding Officer (CO), whose name was withheld, alongside at least 14 of his troops, died during the crossfire.

But in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, the Service said the bloody encounter occurred after a successful clearance operation by troops within the fringes of the dreaded Sambisa forest.

“The combined troops of the Sector which were on clearance patrol along the fringes of the Lake Chad had advanced and cleared Daban Massara and Ali Sherifti villages among other settlements before they harbored for replenishment and retrofitting,” Yerima said.

According to him: “As they (troops) commenced the second phase of their operations and advancing along the Kukawa – Monguno road, about 14 kilometers to their base, they sighted BHTs/ISWAP gun trucks and swiftly commenced pursuit with heavy fire and deft manouver.

“In the course of the hot pursuit which was aided by air cover provided by the Air Task Team of Operation Lafia Dole, several terrorists were neutralized and their gun trucks destroyed.

“Unfortunately, however, one officer and three gallant soldiers paid the Supreme sacrifices while those wounded in action are currently receiving medical attention at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maimalari Cantonment.”

