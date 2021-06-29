Army: We lost two soldiers, killed 12 terrorists in Borno encounter

The Nigerian Army has said that two soldiers attached to the 152 Task Force Battalion in Borno State, lost their lives in a fierce battle that resulted in the killing of at least 12 suspected terrorist elements by fighting forces.

Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, Monday, said the encounter occurred when Boko Haram insurgents, alongside their Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) co-travellers, attempted an audacious infiltration of troops’ location at Bula Yobe in the state, Sunday.

According to the Army, the support by the air component of the on-going counter-insurgency operation contributed to the successful repelling of the enemies of state who, it said, carried out the attack on mounted gun trucks.

“Troops of 152 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Sunday, 27 June, 2021 dealt a devastating blow on marauding Boko Haram ( BHT) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) while attempting to infiltrate the Forward Operational Base at Bula Yobe in Borno State.

“The terrorists, who came mounted on gun trucks and several motorcycles attacked the location via an unsuspected crossing point, but were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops.

“The troops sustained the fire fight and successfully neutralised 12 terrorists, with several others fleeing with gunshot wounds. The troops captured one gun truck, one self-propelled gun-9, one Dushika gun and one mounted QJC machine gun.

“Sadly, during the encounter, two soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury and have been evacuated by the air component of OPHK to a medical facility, where they are currently receiving medical attention,” the Army said.

Like this: Like Loading...