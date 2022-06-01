News

Army: We need Methodist Church, Prelate to substantiate complicity claim

…says allegation not entirely true

The Nigerian Army has vowed to investigate the allegations of complicity made against its troops by the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche.

New Telegraph reports that the Methodist Prelate was abducted alongside his chaplain, Very Rev. Abidemi Shittu, as well as the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, along the Enugu – Port Harcourt Expressway on Sunday.

The clerics were released 24 hours later after paying a ransom of N100 million.

Upon their release Kanu-Uche had alleged, among others, that there existed a troops’ location close to the point of abduction.

He further alleged that the troops stationed at the location were largely from a certain region of the country.

But in his reaction, Wednesday, Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the claims may not be entirely true, considering the fact that the “incident is not entirely premised on any findings of investigations and therefore cannot be swallowed hook line and sinker”.

He said: “The Nigerian Army (NA) has been notified of the insinuation making the rounds on social media, alleging complicity of troops of the Nigerian Army in the kidnap incident of the Methodist Prelate in Abia state recently.

“While the Nigerian Army expresses concern and sympathy for the victim of this heinous crime and shares in his pains, the insinuation that troops are complicit in the kidnap incident is not entirely premised on any findings of investigations and therefore cannot be swallowed hook line and sinker.

“This allegation therefore raises some pertinent questions which are still unanswered.

“Given the spate of insecurity in the region, the question would be, was the issue reported to the unit covering the area? Did the Methodist Church take the NA into confidence while negotiating the ransom with the kidnappers? No formal complaint has been received by the unit. More worrisome is the fact that it was alleged that the ransom was paid in less than 24 hours. Was the ransom paid to troops? These are questions that beg for answers.”

The statement added: “Moreover, the NA unit has not received any debrief from the Prelate or the Methodist Church.

“It is therefore, important to state that troops are deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Okigwe and in front of the Abia State University Uturu and no information was made available to them or to 14 Brigade or any other formation, except the information making the rounds in the social media.

“It must be clarified that troops’ deployment in the Nigerian Army is not done with considerations for ethnic affiliation, hence a deployment of troops of Fulani ethnic extraction who as alleged by the Prelate, carried out the dastardly act is not our practice or modus operandi in the NA.

“Given our professional disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct in the Nigerian Army, we will take this weighty allegation seriously and approach the Prelate and the Methodist church to unravel the basis for the allegation”.

 

