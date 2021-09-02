Army: We’re not recruiting graduate interns for Kaduna Reference Hospital

The Nigerian Army yesterday said it was not recruiting graduate interns for 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna (NARHK). The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.- Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 1, in Abuja, said the advert in circulation on the purported sales of graduate internship forms for recruitment into the hospital was fake and fraudulent. While urging citizens to disregard the said advert, Nwachukwu said the Nigerian Army was not unmindful of the antics of some unscrupulous and fraudulent online merchants, whose stock in trade was to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. He warned fraudsters to desist from such criminal activities that could adversely affect the image and reputation of the army. He added: “It is important to state that at present, the Nigerian army has not put out an advert for sales of forms.

