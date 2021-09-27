Army worm effect raises maize importation to N513.2bn

The move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to end the yearly importation of four million metric tonnes of maize valued at N513.2 billion ($1.03billion) is being threatened by fall army worms.

It was learnt that farmers were losing over 80 per cent of maize to the worms, which feed on the stalks.

Through the apex bank’s intervention scheme, the country had improved its production within three years from 11 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes. With this, maize consumers depend on imports mainly for industrial use because of the worms, leading to huge deficit.

In Nigerian markets, price of white and yellow maize varieties has climbed to N250,000 and N270,000 per metric tonne respectively, while the same tonne goes for $297 (N148,500) in the global market, representing 45 per cent gap.

The apex bank, in June 2021, under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), approved the release of 50,000 bags of maize to 12 major producers in order to reduce the deficit, control the price and check the activities of middle men.

However, findings revealed that importers were opting for low price of the cereal in United States as price of corn as at August 2021 was $12.8 per 50 kilogrammes bag or $256.61 per tonne.

A Kaduna maize farmer, Ahiaba Sylvanus, explained that the advent of the fall armyworm had made the price of corn to go up because of the huge money spent to buy pesticides to ward off pests.

According to him, farmers could lose up to 80 per cent of maize in severe situations whenever they failed to spray the worms eating the stalks.

Sylvanus explained: “The stem borer will enter the innermost peak of the maize and start feeding on it and within a short time the maize will completely die. It has devastating effects on the maize farm.”

However, African Agriculture Technology Foundation (AATF) said it had developed a TELA maize variety expected to be released to farmers in 2022.

According to an Executive Director of the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Prof. Adamu Rabiu, fall armyworm can cost 80 per cent yield losses if not properly managed.

He stressed that the TELA maize project was aimed at reducing the two major constraints of pest that affect maize and drought. It would be recalled that a poultry farmer, Mr Oyewole Somuyiwa, said in Ayobo, Lagos, that the country needed about 30 million tonnes of maize for domestic and industrial consumption.

He explained that the 60 per cent or 20 million tonnes of maize currently produced were consumed by feed manufacturers. The poultry farmer stressed that only massive production of the corn could save the country from importation, adding that the country consumes over 400,000 tonnes of chicken yearly.

Somuyiwa noted that the current price of the cereal in the global market, especially United States and Brazil, was cheaper, adding that this was the reason poultry farmers and feed processors preferred to import corn in order to cut cost.

However, the CBN governor said that CBN and MAAN would increase the target hectarage for 2021 to 500,000 hectares from the 2020 target of 250,000 hectares, adding that the bank sought to introduce the use of contiguous land, high yielding seeds, mechanisation, leveraging technology for land mapping and monitoring, as well as expanding the Strategic Maize Reserve (SMR). He said: “CBN is leading the revolution because the impact of our monetary policy measures is limited.”

In 2020, CBN provided credit facility and seed support to maize farmers to enable them increase their yield because of the challenge posed by COVID- 19.

Also, the bank facilitated the funding of maize farmers and processors through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) commodity association, private/prime anchors, state governments, Maize Aggregation Scheme (MAS), and the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS).

