Army’s professionalism, nationalistic disposition, hope for Nigeria – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, yesterday declared that the level of professionalism and nationalism being displayed by the Nigerian Army while on election and other political assignments within the country had shown that there was still hope for the country.

Makinde noted that the Army had by its recent conduct, proved its mettle as a nationalistic institution. The governor stated these during the commissioning of the 2 Division Officers’ Transit Camp at the Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, Ibadan. According to him, the recent challenges between security agencies and the public had made it clear that it was only through professionalism that such challenges would be surmounted.

Makinde said: “Let me also use this opportunity to thank members of the Nigerian Army in Oyo State, who, as part of Operation Burst, stepped in to maintain law and order and avert crisis in our state in the last few weeks. We thank you very much.

“Well, let me also use this opportunity to thank the GOC [General Officer Commanding] and his team here. I was in Edo State to monitor the Edo Governorship Election and I was also in Ondo State. And I stand here to acknowledge the professionalism of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army posted to those places for the purposes of the election duties. “I will urge you to please keep it up. This is about the only hope that we have as a country.

It is the only institution that has been nationalistic. “Well, we know that things are not rosy between the security personnel and the citizens in general right now, but I will continue to reiterate that it is through professional conduct that we can get the trust level up. “I am an engineer by training myself, and I know what must have gone into this. And Nigerian Army engineers, your footprint is all over the country.

I worked in the Oil and Gas industry for so many years and I have seen bridges constructed by the Nigerian Army engineers that are still standing today, even though they were constructed during the heat of the civil war.”

He also assured the Army that the state will continue to extend the traditional Oyo State hospitality to whoever is posted to the state, adding that the state, having flagged off the second phase of operation light up Oyo State, will soon extend the LED lights to the barracks.

