Armyworm: Potential victory for Nigerian farmers unlocked

Farmers in Nigeria, the first country where Fall Armyworm (FAW) was detected in Africa in 2016, will soon get access to a biological tool that will prevent an infestation of the invasive pest.

The product, which is called Fawligen, belongs to the new IRAC mode of action Group 31 (host-specific occluded pathogenic viruses). It contains a nucleopolyhedrovirus specific to the Fall Armyworm pest and has been undergoing several regulatory trials and evaluations across several African countries since early 2018. According to report monitored on agbitech, to ensure that farmers in Nigeria, which has the largest maize acreage in Africa of five million hectares can protect their crops from severe injury and economic damage caused by the FAW in-festation, Golden Agri Inputs Limited (GAIL), a member of the FMN Group have partnered with AgBiTech as its exclusive distributor for Fawligen in the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Boye Olusanya, the Group Managing Director, FMN said: “We will continue to pursue partnerships in all areas of our core competence, particularly in Agribusiness, where we hope to further strengthen our leadership position. I believe this partnership with AgBiTech is especially important because it offers farmers an efficient option of pest management products that prevent yield losses.” “Nigerian farmers who are looking to protect their investments will be happy to learn that FAWLIGEN is a terrific addition to a lineup of products under GAIL/FMN that have been developed to do just that.”

Fawligen is manufactured by the global leader and innovator in biological pest control, AgBi- Tech LLC. According to Dr. Shachi Gurumayum, Head of Africa & South Asia for AgBiTech, “Fawligen has been tested and evaluated by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) for two consecutive years in Nigeria. Having access to a safe and effective biological control for FAW will be welcome relief to many of the Nigerian farmers affected by FAW”.

AgBiTech CEO Adriano Vilas-Boas says the company continues to invest in leading products and international expansion. “This partnership in Nigeria is a very important step for AgBiTech. The uniqueness of our Fawligen leveraged by the robust GAIL/FMN market platform will bring Nigerian growers a valuable choice to effectively and sustainably manage FAW” he says.

“We work hard to offer a mainstream foundational insecticide tool worldwide. Our current commercial focus is in the US, Brazil, Paraguay, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and multiple countries in Africa like Nigeria, Zambia, and Ivory Coast with new markets under review,” he added. Last year, in an effort to curtail and manage the noxious pest and its effect on crops, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) trained more than 100 farmers in northern Nigeria on management and control of the invasive pest.

Like this: Like Loading...